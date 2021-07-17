Actress Princess Shyngle's mother clocked 53 years old in July 2021

The Gambian born Ghanaian entertainer posted frames with her mother for the first time to celebrate her mom's new age

Princess Shyngle described her mother as her best friend, prayer warrior, gisting and fighting partner

Gambian born Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle, has posted heartwarming photos of her mother to celebrate her birthday.

On her Instagram page, the entertainer announced that her mother had clocked 53 years old, describing her as her best friend, prayer warrior, gisting and fighting partner.

''Screaming Happy birthday to my gorgeous mummy, best friend, prayer warrior, gisting partner, my fighting partner, my backbone. I love you so much mummy,'' she said.

Princess Shyngle drops photos and videos with her mom for the first time to celebrate mom's 53rd birthday Image: Princess Shyngle

Source: Instagram

''I'm wishing you long life, prosperity, happiness, good health and everything you wish for yourself ❤️❤️❤️ my mum just turned 53 today and she looks damn good ❤️❤️ I love you mamushka ❤️❤️ enjoy your day,'' she added.

Watch the videos and photos below:

