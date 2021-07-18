Hajia4reall has set social media on fire with her latest video from her mansion

The musician and model was seen seated by the poolside as she put her beauty on display

Hajia4reall is known for her occasional photo releases on social media which always cause traffic on her page

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4real, has set social media on fire with her latest video dressed in her swimsuit while flaunting her home.

Hajia4reall who is noted for her photo releases on social media did not disappoint this time round as she glowed in the video.

The Ghanaian model and actress, in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, was seen flaunting her huge mansion as she sat by the poolside in her home.

Fine girl, fine girl: Hajia4reall drops poolside video in huge mansion; fans drool over it. Source: Instagram/hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

She was seen wearing a blue Versace swimsuit as she danced on one of the seats placed close to the pool

Hajia4reall who sometimes goes by the name Mona4reall also completed her looks with a pair of sunglasses.

The part-time musician complimented her looks with an expensive-looking gold anklet and was also wearing some fluffy slippers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After posting the photos, Hajia4reall captioned them: "A Beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset"

Many of her fans took to the comment section to react to the beautiful photos.

mharmhiama came in with the first comment: "Sweet Mona"

shericejackson67 also wrote: "My favorite"

tk_imran with the sharp eyes spotted something different: "Hope I will get some of the cow meat"

There were many comments from the teeming fans of the actress, model and singer which showed that they really admired her.

Hajia4reall is noted for displaying beautiful photos of herself and once in a while flaunts her cars, house, and other properties.

Meanwhile, Madam Elsie Avemegah, the mother of multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has opened up on the relationship between her son and Magdalene Love.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Hot FM, the mother of the dancehall artiste said her son and Magdalene, known publicly as Magluv, are not relatives but are rather dating each other.

According to her, Magdalene had come into the picture as her son's friend but things changed between them swiftly.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh