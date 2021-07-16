Shatta Wale's mother has said that her son is not related to Magdalene love by blood

According to her, the dancehall artiste and the young lady appear to be lovers now

In a shocking interview, the mother of the artiste said her son was no longer speaking to her because of Magdalene

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Madam Elsie Avemegah, the mother of multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has opened up on the relationship between her son and Magdalene Love.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Hot FM, the mother of the dancehall artiste said her son and Magdalene, known publicly as Magluv, are not relatives but are rather dating each other.

According to her, Magdalene had come into the picture as her son's friend but things changed between them swiftly.

Magdalene Love is not Shatta Wale's cousin - Musician's mum drops details of their relationship. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

She said that from the way the duo was behaving, it would not be wrong for one to say that they are lovers now.

Madam Elsie Avemegah revealed that Magluv was the reason her son's behaviour toward her had changed and he even stopped her from visiting him at home.

Wale's mum recounted how Magluv spun lies about her and even told the musician that she was a witch.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She went on to say that it was Michy who made Magluv owing to how the baby mama of the dancehall star was showering gifts on her.

Shatta's mother said there was one time when Michy gave Magluv a new wig that she had bought so that she can also look good.

This new information comes after Magluv dropped a video in which she was seen throwing shades at Michy and exposed her dealings with the embattled CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1).

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Magdalene Love, the lady known on social media as Shatta Wale's cousin, has dropped a bombshell on Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey.

In a new video, Love has accused Emelia Brobbey of sleeping with Shatta Wale even when he was dating Michy.

According to Love, who is the CEO of Reign Clothings, Emelia Brobbey was actively warming the musician's bed and was often called to tell how she missed him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen