Shatta Wale's 40th birthday has thrown social media into a frenzy as fans all over the world celebrate the superstar

The 40-year-old star marked his celebration with a new addition to his luxurious fleet of cars

The musician's latest purchase has got many talking on social media

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, turned 40 on October 17, 2024.

The musician's 40th birthday was a huge event online with colleagues showering him with well-wishes.

Several other close associates gathered in his house for a celebration with the hiplife and dancehall megastar.

Shatta Wale announces himself as a new Cadillac Escalade owner on his 40th birthday. Photo source: Instagram/ShattaWalenima

Shatta Wale unveils 40th birthday surprise

On October 17, Shatta Wale announced that he had added a new full-size luxury Escalade SUV to his growing fleet of cars.

This is the third car purchase made by the On God hitmaker in less than a month. The musician bought a new Lamborghini ahead of his new album release and a Range Rover to celebrate his new girlfriend's first child with him.

Shatta Wale extended his heartfelt gratitude to fans, acknowledging their support towards his career spanning over two decades.

Fans congratulate Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's 40th birthday and his new ride.

@elimens13 said:

"Eno be this Sark dey use years back? The thing de3 no bi everybody dey like blow horns"

@DarlingKada1 wrote:

"Sharing a birthday with my son is truly special and one of the greatest joys of my life. Your music nourishes my soul, and you will always be regarded as the King of Ghanaian music. Thank you. Happy Birthday 🎉 🎂"

@yawlegacyy_ remarked:

"Wale my dream car that. Make I come get some ride? 🥲"

@jayden_wap noted:

"Taju go talk say “Baba this one INSIDE SWEET” 🤣🤣❤️❤️"

@blessmanbuzz remarked:

"The haters will say this is a old car ..Shatta Wale is always right no fugazy"

Serwaa Amihere congratulates Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that TV personality Serwaa Amihere had joined the long list of Ghanaian celebrities who patronised Shatta Wale on his 40th birthday.

In a post on her X account, she wished the dancehall musician a happy birthday and thanked him for being a great friend.

