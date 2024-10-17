A video of Abena Serwaa Ophelia reacting to the arrest of Salifu Amoako due to the accident caused by his son has gone viral

The musician, who has known Salifu Amoako for a long time, said she is not sure the revered man of God knew of his son's reckless driving

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared opinions on the comment by the gospel musician

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian gospel singer Abena Serwaa Ophelia has cried out over the unfortunate tragedy that has befallen embattled Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and his family.

Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM, the Maseda Nnwom hitmaker eulogised Salifu Amoako, recounting the immense support she received from him during the initial stages of her ministry.

Gospel Singer sympathises with Salifu Amoako in his difficult moments. Photo credit: @Kingdom107.7 FM/Facebook @Elisha Salifu Amoako/Facebook

Source: UGC

"He helped my ministry. May God bless him. But when I heard about the issue, my reaction was that the boy had created a mess for his mother and father.

She opined that she was very close to Salifu Amoako and was not sure the revered man of God was aware that his sixteen-year-old son drives recklessly.

"I am unsure if the father or mother knows their son drives at high speed. I would not understand if the mother was aware and said nothing. Because every mother has empathy," she said, wiping tears off her cheeks.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 39 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to her comments about Salifu Amoako

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varied opinions on Salifu Amoako's issue.

Obaayaa commented:

"If you have not given birth to a bad child you will say you know how to train your children."

MURPHY HIGHEST reacted:

"Madam what about the deceased family how are they going to feel so right now what do you want us to do now."

akua_papabi added:

"We are not blaming the man that much, our problem is let the law deal with the 16yrs old boy."

sarahquainoo720 added:

"But the father said you can drive without license so that made the boy to disrespect law by driving at that age and who him how to drive in the first place?:

Salifu Amoako and wife granted bail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Circuit Court in Accra had granted Salifu Amoako bail.

Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, were arraigned before the Circuit Court concerning an accident at East Legon.

According to Angel FM's Ama Brako Ampofo, the court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah granted the three accused persons a bail of GH₵50,000 and two sureties each.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh