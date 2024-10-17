Serwaa Amihere has questioned the current poor form of the Black Stars after they lost to their former coach Kwesi Appiah who coaches Sudan

She recounted happy moments about the team in her childhood and asked renowned sports journalists why the team was failing to succeed

In her statement, Serwaa commended Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, and others for winning games for Ghana despite not winning trophies

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has questioned the poor form of Ghana's senior national football team, the Black Stars, as they are on the verge of not qualifying for the 2025 AFCON.

Serwaa Amihere questions the Black Stars' poor form after losing to Kwesi Appiah's Sudan. Image credit: @blackstarsofghana_ and @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere speaks about Black Stars

Taking to her X account, the media personality spoke about Ghana's poor performance after they lost the second leg of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan to the country's former coach, Kwesi Appiah.

In her post on her X account, Serwaa Amihere noted that in her childhood, she did not hear much about the Black Stars except that she always heard people raining accolades on Abedi 'Pele' Ayew.

She added that her love for football spun from when the country qualified for the World Cup during the tenure of ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor. Serwaa said she remembered because it was at a time when the country was battling a power crisis known as dumsor.

"We played in Ghana some years ago and everyone was talking about Junior Agogo but I don't remember the year. The only time I have seen Ghana win a cup was the one Dede Ayew and Agyemang Badu and co won."

Amihere said that since then, the Black Stars have played and done well but have not won cups.

However, she commended the efforts of Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, Kevin Prince Boateng, Asamoah Gyan, and one goalkeeper, whom she said featured in a Kalyppo advert.

In the same statement, she noted that currently, when the team play, everyone expects them to lose, and some do not even watch but go on with their daily activities.

"What happened? Are our players not good or the management are not doing it's job. Also why is Kwasi Appiah doing well with another country when Ghanaians said he wasn't good for Black Stars? My football people @saddickadams @fentuo_ @garyalsmith @otiadjei what is happening?"

Below is captain Mohammed Kudus' apology to Ghanaians:

Kudus pens apology after Sudan's defeat

YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus penned a sincere message to Ghanaians after the Black Stars' defeat to Sudan in the AFCON qualifiers.

The West Ham United attacking midfielder was named captain for the matches in October, and in his message, he apologised for being unable to deliver.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars picked up only one point in the double-header and are on the verge of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh