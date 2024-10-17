25th TGMA Artist of the Year, Stonebwoy, got many of his fans excited when he dropped the tracklist of his much-anticipated album, Up & Running6

In sharing details of the album, he also gave her loyal fans a snippet of each song on the 13-tracklist album

Many fans expressed their excitement when they saw the news on their feed, such that they hailed the dancehall musician

Celebrated dancehall musician Stonebwoy has announced the date and the tracklist for his much-anticipated album, Up & Running6.

Stonebwoy drops the track list for his Up and Running6 album. Image Credit: @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy drops Up and Running6 tracklist

Stonebwoy shared the tracklist of his upcoming album on his social media platforms and noted that it would be available on all streaming platforms on Thursday, October 28, 2024.

By sharing the tracklist, the Gidigba hitmaker gave his fervent fans a sneak peek at each of the album's songs.

The album contains already released songs, More of You, Your Body and the current one making waves, Jejereje.

The social media post also contained the album cover, a photo of the dancehall music artist seated on a stylish couch in all-black attire.

Stonebwoy's Up & Running6 tracklist.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's upcoming album

Many people commented on the post to express their excitement about Stonebwoy's long-awaited album.

Others also shared honest reviews of the track list after listening to snippets of each song on the Up & Running6 album.

The lovely reactions from fans are below:

@EdemBrany said:

"We can’t wait!! Especially Psalm23"

@KvngMufasa3 said:

"Chale, stonebwoy invest in his sounds. Proper productions . I can't wait 🔥"

@OmarTog055 said:

"The album be soiled buh ano dey feel the album cover. Buh we pray say make e reach global market or Grammy."

@drop_last said:

"Pro version of Anloga junction 🔥"

@Alhaji_Bandaa said:

"EPISTLE OF Mama is still number 1 . I still they wait the album way go come commot am."

Stonebwoy to perform at Adebayor's event

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy announced that he will appear at Emmanuel Adebayor's jubilee celebration in Togo.

The ex-Togolese footballer will hold the event to celebrate his 25th anniversary from October 25 to October 27. Stonebwoy's announcement garnered excitement and anticipation among many fans on social media.

