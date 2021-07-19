A video of Mr Eazi's birthday cake has got many of his fans bewildered

The cake took the shape of huge speakers and a miniature platinum record

Mr Eazi's birthday party saw attendance from most of the big names in the entertainment industry

Award-winning musician, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known by the stage name Mr Eazi, celebrated his 30th birthday yesterday, July 18, 2021, in Accra.

Videos from the plush birthday party showed that the musician and his friends really had a thrilling time.

Many personalities including Kidi, Sister Derby, I Am Freedom, Incredible Zigi, Joeboy, Efya Nocturnal, Darko Vibes, Michael Dapaah and Kwesi Arthur were at the party.

Other personalities that were seen at the birthday party were Bola Ray, Giovanni Caleb, Regina Van Helvert, Elsie Otoo and the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé.

Girlfriend of the Miss You Bad hitmaker, Temi Otedola, was seen in the mix as she clung to her man who happened to be the man of the hour.

However, a new video which has popped up and is getting a lot of reactions is the video of the humongous birthday cake bought for the 'Skin Tight' singer.

The black birthday cake was shaped to look like huge speakers and was attached with what looked like a platinum record.

When it was time to cut the cake, Mr Eazi was joined by his girlfriend Temi Otedola and Ghanaian rich man Freedom Jacob Caesar.

As the cake was being cut with a sword, some fireworks were started to make the cutting even more fun.

The night was filled with fun as guests were treated to lots of music and lots to eat and drink.

To crown the event, the father of Mr Eazi grabbed the microphone and had some words of encouragement for his son.

The singer's father encouraged his son to do more and envision his new age as the beginning of even greater things to come.

