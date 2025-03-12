Fashion entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman no longer counts his son, Nana Aba Anamoah, Jyoti Paa Kow Anamoah, as his child

In a recent interview, Osebo listed five of his children, excluding Jyoti and explained that he had 'dashed' him to his mother

Osebo's current position comes on the back of him trying to be part of the young man's life after he laid claim to him in 2018

Ghanaian businessman and fashionista Richard Brown, famously known as Osebo The Zaraman, has opened up on his private life, listing the number of children he has.

In a yet-to-be-aired interview with Adom TV's Afia Amankwaa Tamakloe on her M'ahyasee show, Osebo indicated that he had five children.

Explaining further, the fashion entrepreneur stated that he had two children, each from a Nigerian and a Ghanaian partner. He added that the other one was his last child.

"Yes, I have two with the current one and two with a Nigerian lady, and D for dog, my last born," he said.

What about Osebo's son with Nana Aba?

After listening to Osebo, the host got surprised at the exclusion of Nana Aba Anamoah's son, Jyoti Paa Kow Anamoah, from the list of his children.

Afia Tamakloe thus quizzed him about Nana Aba's son saying, "they should be six instead of five."

In his response, he reluctantly admitted that he had six children before quickly adding that he had dashed the boy to his mum.

"Yea, I have six children but for that of Nana Aba, I have gifted him to his mother," he said.

Osebo is known to be a father who likes to be part of his children's lives. He has often showed of his children online.

Below is a recent photo of Osebo's children:

Saga of Osebo and Nana Aba's son

The latest position of Osebo about Jyoti Anamoah contrasts his previous statements about the young man, who Nana Aba had right after senior high school, derailing her wish to attend the medical school and become a doctor.

Osebo first laid claim to Jyoti in 2018 when he reacted to a viral post of Nana Aba about her son, who was about 16 years old then. Nana Aba posted photos of herself and Jyoti which went viral on Instagram. Osebo did not like commentary about the pictures which suggested that he was not looking after the child and thus sought to clarify with a post.

But it later emerged that Osebo, then domiciled in Europe, got Nana Aba pregnant and left for his base abroad, virtually abandoning her. It was after a while that he came forward to accept responsibility.

In 2020, Osebo, who often praised Nana Aba for how she raised Jyoti, asked for forgiveness from the broadcaster while sharing a photo of their son.

"Beautiful Mum and handsome son, ❤️❤️❤️ may the almighty God bless and protect you guys as always in his mighty name ❤️. Life is too short, let’s love and forgive one another . Nobody knows tomorrow ," he wrote.

Jyoti, who has grown into a fine young man, is known to have started university in the United States in 2019 and must have completed by now. At the time of his admission, his mother was over the moon with joy as she shared images from his school. The boy had previously studied in the UK.

While Osebo has consistently indicated his desire to be part of the life of Jyoti Anamoah, it seems his efforts have hit a brick wall, and he is fed up, gleaning from his latest statement.

Watch excerpts of Osebo's interview below:

Osebo sees off daughter at Kotoka Airport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Osebo had recently melted many hearts after a video of him escorting one of his daughters at the Kotoka International Airport surfaced online.

In the lovely video, the fashion icon gave his daughter money, wished her a safe flight, before they posed for pictures.

Many people hailed Osebo for being a responsible father, while others spoke about his love for his children.

