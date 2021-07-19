Mr Eazi @30: Kidi, Derby other celebs storm musician's birthday party in Accra

Mr Eazi has turned 30 years old and celebrated his birthday in grand style

Many Ghanaian celebs showed up to join in celebrating the Nigerian singer

Father of the musician also made an appearance as he said a special prayer for his son

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Award-winning musician, Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, celebrated his 30th birthday yesterday, July 18, 2021, in Accra.

To mark the big day, a plush party was thrown in his honour which saw many celebs in attendance.

Videos from the birthday celebration indicated that the party was held for the "Skin Tight" crooner at Kozo in Accra.

Mr Eazi @30: Ghanaian celebs storm musician's birthday party in Accra (videos). Source: Instagram/mreazi

To show support, many entertainment personalities including Kidi, Sister Derby, I Am Freedom, Incredible Zigi, Joeboy, Efya Nocturnal, Darko Vibes and Kwesi Arthur stormed the venue to celebrate with him.

Other personalities that were seen at the birthday party were Bola Ray, Giovanni Caleb, Regina Van Helvert, Elsie Otoo and the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé.

Girlfriend of the Miss You Bad hitmaker, Temi Otedola, was seen in the mix as she clinged to her man who happened to be the man of the hour.

The night was filled with fun as guests were treated to lots of music and of cause, lots to eat and drink.

They partied the night away as dancers stormed the dancefloor to show off their dance moves with Sister Derby getting the loudest cheers on the night.

To crown the event, the father of Mr Eazi grabbed the microphone and had some words of encouragement for his son.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The singer's father encouraged his son to do more and envision his new age as the beginning of even greater things to come.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian TV show host, Sandra Ohemeng, popularly known in social media circles as Sister Sandy Bi Y3 Guy, has exposed some celebs who are mocking Moesha Boduong.

In a self-recorded video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sister Sandy was heard saying that some celebs had created a WhatsApp group just to discuss Moesha.

According to her, some of the celebs on the said page weighed in on Moesha's predicament and opening criticised her.

Sister Sandy went on to allege that actress Christabel Ekeh also sent a voice note to the said Whastapp group teasing Moesha over her issue.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh