Ghanaian TV show host, Sandra Ohemeng, popularly known in social media circles as Sister Sandy Bi Y3 Guy, has exposed some celebs who are mocking Moesha Boduong.

In a self-recorded video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sister Sandy was heard saying that some celebs had created a WhatsApp group just to discuss Moesha.

According to her, some of the celebs on the said page weighed in on Moesha's predicament and opening criticised her.

Sister Sandy went on to allege that actress Christabel Ekeh also sent a voice note to the said Whastapp group teasing Moesha over her issue.

Sister Sandy wondered why the actress's own colleagues would go to such an extent to mock her and even criticise her for deciding to give her life to Christ.

Source: Yen.com.gh