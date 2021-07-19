Nakeeyat Dramani, arguably the youngest and most talented poet Ghana can boast of, has grown into a big girl after winning the Talented Kids show three years ago.

She looks mature, gorgeous, and has changed totally in her appearance.

YEN.com.gh brings you 8 big girl photos of Nakeeyat proving that she has really transformed into a big girl after winning Talented Kids in 2019.

"Slaybrity"

Meanwhile, Nakeeyat has indicated that she wants to be what she called a "slaybrity" in the near future.

She said by 18 years, she wants to wear all the dresses, use designer bags, fancy shoes, and every other thing that will make her look good and feel fulfilled.

For this reason, Nakeeyat said she is saving her 10,000 cedis Talented Kids prize money and hopes that by the time she turns 18, it would have accrued interest for her.

She said in an interview published earlier by YEN.com.gh that she will take her money from the bank "sorpi sorpi", which literally means "little by little".

