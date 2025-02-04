Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has received a shout-out from TikTok sensation Rango Tenge Tenge

A video of the viral TikTok star sharing his love for Shatta Wale and his team is making rounds online

Scores of fans thronged the comment section to share their thoughts about the young star's reason for hailing Shatta Wale and his team

Ugandan TikTok star Rango Tenge Tenge, the brain behind the trending Tenge Tenge soundbite has regsitered his love for Shatta Wale and his manager.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the viral sensation with nearly 10 million followers on TikTok cosigned the African dancehall king.

It's unclear the motive behind Rango Tenge's message. Reports indicate that the TikTok star's gesture was in relation to Shatta Wale's infamous promotion video for his single Wash.

The song released last year was part of Shatta Wale's rollout before his historic trip to Jamaica to perform with this idol, Vybz Kartel for the first time.

In Shatta Wale's video, the award-winning Ghanaian musician attempted Rango Tenge's viral dance.

Rango extended his regards to Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex who appears to have engineered the link between him and the Ghanaian star.

Rango Tenge's message to Shatta stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans who were intrigued by Rango Tenge's message to Shatta Wale.

Cob2210 wrote:

"SM Empire loves u too okay, stay safe and keep doing what you're good at 🙏💯."

Yóung_Müller🏴‍☠️ remarked:

"Zamzama no reach you right now Shatta ofui 😏 any Ghanaian here🤔."

FOFOVI said:

"Na comedian recognise comedian."

R!$HKEN noted:

"Watch Shatta Wale taking over music world."

kenyahmorrison58 shared:

"Shatta Wale and all his fans love you so much Tenge ❤️💯💯✌️."

Shatta De Barber #SAFA🌍💥💥 added:

"No way?!! 👏🏾 😅😅😅 Check the Wenkyi Wenkyi (Wash) video! Shatta Wale was doing the Tenge Tenge Dance!! Ghana 🇬🇭 LOVE YOU TOO TENGE TENGE!! 🇬🇭 🇺🇬 Alliance 4 Real!! Shatta Wale has to see this video! Go Rango!"

