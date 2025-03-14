President John Dramani Mahama has appointed a new Inspector General of Police, bringing George Akuffo Dampare's tenure to an end

The President, while swearing in the new IGP delivered a farewell message to the outgoing IGP

President Mahama's message has triggered mixed reactions from the online community as some jubilated while others wished the IGP well in his next endeavour

President John Dramani Mahama has eulogised former Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Damapre for his sterling leadership during his tenure as IGP.

The President made the remarks during the swearing-in of the new IGP, COP Christian Tetteh Yohun

In his farewell message to the IGP, the President acknowledged his dedication and selfless service to the country.

"He has served our nation with dedication and commitment and his contribution to law enforcement and national security will not be forgotten.

He further extended his sincerest gratitude to the outgoing IGP and wished him well in his next endeavours.

We thank him for his service and we wish him well in his future endeavours," he said.

