Nadia Buari has gone haywire watching her children perform on stage

She shared a photo of herself at the event taking shots of her kids as they displayed

Many fans have commented on the photo and have expressed mixed reactions

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has shown how proud she is as a mother of four, watching her daughters perform on stage.

The actress has described it as one of her fulfilled moments seeing the kids thrill audience at the event.

She did not share details of the event; neither did she show what her daughters were doing on the stage.

A collage of Nadia Buari and her family. Photo credit: @nadiabuari/Instagram

Source: Original

However, it is likely to be a school event as some other parents are seen in the large hall with the actress.

She proudly pulled out her phone to take shots of the girls on stage.

Reaction

The photo has triggered some reactions from fans with some bothered about not seeing the children display on stage.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh.

thateustaceboy: “No face no case.”

ghana_bike: “Beautiful picture”

obiba_kwaku_boateng: “It’s you we are seeing you too you are saying your kids are performing.”

amanfodeborahofori: “@obiba_kwaku_boateng my dear this matter tied me.”

collogie_of_liverpool: “Where are they?.”

martin_senanu_: “Their Biggest Fan.”

saulrobertson.ug: “Wow. fatanstic.”

youngjheneral: “Congrats.”

nadya_agwele: “You look amazing.”

roxanneporsche: “Awwww proud mom.”

kprince160: “God bless you mama more wins to you.”

a.bis.ola_: “Awnnnn Joy of motherhood.”

First daughter come of same height

Meanwhile, Nadia Buari has expressed surprise as her six-year-old is almost the same height as her.

The actress was captured holding the all-grown girl in her arms and they appear to be of the same height.

In her caption, Nadia wondered if she is too short or if her six-year-old daughter is just too tall.

Aside from her height, Nadia’s daughter also looks tough with her long curly hair. She could be mistaken for a teenager if her age is not mentioned.

Nadia Buari speaks Twi fluently

The actress was also in news when she was spotted speaking Twi for the first time as she sang and jammed to Fameye’s Halleluyah song.

She indicated in the caption that she loves the song, and that it is all that one needs to get moving.

The song speaks about Fameye turning deaf ears to all negative comments to get to where he has reached in life today.

Nadia sang her heart out rattling the Twi with all fluency. This got fans admiring her so much as not many people thought that she could sing so fluently in Twi.

