Majid Michel took to Instagram to celebrate his sister Isabella Michel on her birthday and dropped a heartwarming message prophesying good things unto her life

Alongside the beautiful birthday wish, the seasoned actor dropped several photos of his gorgeous sister, who looked a lot like him

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians could not get over Isabella's beauty and pointed out how identical the siblings were

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel took to Instagram to celebrate his sister, Isabella Michel, on her birthday, sharing a touching message filled with blessings and well wishes.

The seasoned actor expressed his deep affection for his sister, prophesying good things into her life and marking the occasion with a heartfelt tribute. In the post, he wrote:

"HAPPY BiRTHDAY TO @eazy_michel we decree a hedge of protection around you now and forever. GOD BLESS YOU!"

Alongside his warm birthday message, Majid shared several beautiful photos of Isabella, who bears a striking resemblance to him. Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration and praising the actor's sister’s beauty.

Many pointed out how identical the siblings looked, while others joined in to wish Isabella a happy birthday.

Majid Michel’s family background is an interesting one, and he is surrounded by many girls, aside from Isabella. Born in Accra, Ghana, he comes from a diverse heritage. His father, Michael Michel-Erawoc, is of Lebanese descent, while his mother, Paulina Olympio, is Ghanaian.

Growing up, Majid was surrounded by a large family. He has five brothers, Aoro, Sputnic, Isaac, Reggie, and Shawki and four sisters, Juliette, Isabella, Roberta, and Georgette.

On the nuclear side of the actor's family, Majid Michel is married to Virna Michel. Their union began in 2005, marking two decades together. The pair have two daughters, Keira and Zara.

Ghanaians wish Majid Michel's sister happy birthday

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

chika_thelmaduru_uk said:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful sister."

realosasiyamu commented:

"Happy Blessed Birthday Ma'am. May JEHOVAH defend You always in JESUS MIGHTY NAME, AMEN."

oge_chi_ka_mma commented:

"The most beautiful I've seen lately.. Wow ! Your absolute twin. Happy birthday Sister. God bless you."

mishella_ikechukwu said:

"Happy birthday ma awwww you both look so much alike.❤️"

littleceed commented:

"Izzzy isabsellaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa happy bday.more life more blessings more wins."

joy_eletana commented

"Happy birthday to your sister she is a very beautiful woman."

princessdanita1995 said;

"Happy birthday have a good one❤️🎂"

Majid Michel celebrates James Gardiner

Maji Michel was one of the many movie stars that celebrated actor James Gardiner whene he was named Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor was appointed by President John Mahama and was very happy when news of his appointment broke on social media.

James Gardiner has pledged not to let the president down and has expressed his gratitude to him for having faith in him and entrusting him with such a crucial position in the NFA.

