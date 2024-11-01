Ghana has launched high-speed 5G internet, with its initial rollout limited to three cities

The government granted Radisys Corp a license to provide shared infrastructure for affordable 5G mobile broadband services in Ghana

Ghana has launched high-speed 5G internet, with its initial rollout limited to Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi.

President Akufo-Addo celebrated the launch, calling it a defining moment for digital inclusion.

5G internet service is live in Ghana in select cities

Source: Getty Images

The president was at the launch event held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, was also in attendance.

Akufo-Addo said the new technology was more than just faster internet but also a leap forward in connectivity.

The President affirmed that robust cybersecurity and data privacy protocols would accompany the rollout, building a trusted digital environment.

He also emphasised that rural connectivity remains a priority, and plans are in place to extend coverage to underserved areas by 2026.

To make 5G services affordable, the government is working closely with service providers to develop cost-effective data plans.

Asia’s richest man, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is part of the move to develop shared infrastructure for affordable 5G mobile broadband services in Ghana.

The government granted Ambani's Radisys Corp a license and will supply pivotal network infrastructure for Ghana-based Next-Gen InfraCo.

Ambani's Radisys Corp is part of Next-Gen InfraCo, alongside Ascend Digital, Nokia, K-NET, Tech Mahindra, AT Ghana, and Telecel Ghana, which offer 5G in Ghana.

5G subscriptions are expected to reach 180 million in Africa by 2029. The positive economic outlook and innovative regulation in building out network coverage are the main drivers of 5G growth on the continent.

NDC MPs kick against new 5G deal

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament has questioned the legality of the 5G deal awarded to Next Gen Infraco.

In a statement, the minority said that the lack of parliamentary approval renders the entire transaction unlawful, null and void.

“Some of the entities in the Consortium, which are the beneficiaries of this opaque transaction, are mushroom entities owned by cronies of President Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Communications, with questionable track records," said the statement.

