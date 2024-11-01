Stonebwoy Says Ghanaians Consider Him To Be Jamaican, Fans React
- Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy has shared a misconception many fans have about his identity
- The musician shared in a recent interview that his strides as a dancehall star have influenced how many see him
- His claims have garnered significant traction on social media
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has opened up about the reception he receives from his fans in Ghana as an Afro-dancehall star.
In a recent interview, the Ashaiman-born superstar aired his opinions about how some Ghanaians feel about his identity.
He established that his Afro-dancehall journey has made some Ghanaians develop a misconception that he is a foreigner.
The Afro-dancehall pioneer's remarks have stoked a significant frenzy on social media. While some fans assess the validity of Stonebwoy's claims, others weighed in on the singer's strides in the Caribbean.
Stonebwoy has collaborated with several Jamaican artistes, including the legendary Grammy-winning group Morgan Heritage.
His latest album, Up and Runnin6 features Blvk H3ro, Chi Chi Ching, and Jamaica's dancehall queen Spice, who was nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 64th Grammy Awards in 2022.
She's the only female dancehall star to register over 200 million pure sales from one album.
Fans react to Stonebwoy's remarks
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's claims about his identity.
Abass Adama said:
Fame has gotten into his head. Just a simple question which demands a simple answer.
Kun Kuluulu reported:
Stonebwoy was acting like Twene Jonas in this video. A top musician paaa. Why would you name other musicians just for us to know you by from same store with them. I mean what was he trying to prove? Branding is the problem for our musicians
Yesu-Mogya Qophi remarked:
Heeerrrrrrrhhhhhhh...😳😂😂😂😂 osi "in Ghana people think I'm a Jamaican", eii...
Stonebwoy shades Shatta Wale
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had shared some snide remarks on social media about his rival SHatta Wale's rants in a recent interview.
The SM boss claimed that Stonebwoy had become 'swollen-headed' because of the fame he has gained since he burst onto the Ghanaian music scene over a decade ago.
In another post, Stonebwoy insinuated that he would not waste time responding and giving Shatta Wale the attention he craved.
