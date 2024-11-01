Actress Nadia Buari recounted the time when she was on a movie set when armed robbers raided her plush mansion

She noted that it affected her greatly, making her forget her script; however, she had to push through and film her scenes

The star actress also opened up about how she balanced being an actress and a mother of five children

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Nadia Buari opened up about the distressing experience of her plush mansion being invaded by armed robbers while she was away filming.

Nadia Buari shares a story when thieves raided her home while on a movie set. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Nadia Buari recounts armed robbery incident

During an interview on 3Music TV’s The Big Conversation on November 1, 2024, Nadia shared that she was informed of the robbery over the phone while on set.

The mother of five recounted how the news deeply affected her focus, yet she had to find the strength to continue working.

“I was dealing with so much personally while we were filming, and I couldn’t concentrate on my lines. Even while on set, my home was being robbed. But we had to keep going, so I had to push it aside and act like nothing had happened,” she said.

Known for her role in Beyoncé: The President’s Daughter, Nadia, a seasoned movie producer, also discussed the challenges of balancing motherhood with her filming schedule.

In the same 3Music TV interview, she discussed her schedule and being a hands-on mother.

“I’m a hands-on mother. We usually start filming around 6 PM and finish by 5 AM. I rush home to get my kids ready for school, drop them off, do some chores, and later pick them up. I barely had time to rest between shoots,” she added.

Nadia Buari talks about kissing scenes in movies

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned actress Nadia Buari, in an interview, said that the kissing scenes in movies were make-believe and not real.

The star actress explained that such scenes were real for the movie characters and not the actors. Nadia Buari said she did not have a favourite kissing scene from any of her many movies.

