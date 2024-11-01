Twi is now available on some Google services, including Google Voice Search and Gboard talk-to-type

The language update was developed in collaboration with Google’s AI Research Center in Accra

This update will enable Ghanaians to search, type, and translate directly in Twi using voice commands.

The support now covers 15 new languages across Africa and is expected to enhance accessibility for over 300 million people.

This update, developed in collaboration with Google’s AI Research Center in Accra, will allow millions of twi speakers to interact naturally with technology in their native language.

The new languages include Chichewa, Hausa, Igbo, Tigrinya, and Yoruba, bringing the total number of languages with voice support in Africa to 25.

Alex Okosi, the Managing Director of Google Africa, said the update is one example of how Google in Africa is building technology for Africans and the world.

“This technology will make a difference to over 300 million more people across the continent – enabling them to interact with the web with just their voice."

Google honours Chinery-Hesse

Google named a meeting room at its Headquarters after Herman Chinery-Hesse. This came shortly before he passed away on September 17.

In a Facebook post to share the honour, Herman Chinery-Hesse said he was unaware that a meeting room at the company's Headquarters had been after him.

He only got to know when one of his friends shared the information with him.

Ghanaian celebrates six months as Google employee

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man celebrated his six-month anniversary as a Google employee.

Prince Boadu, in a post on X, reflected on his journey from Ayeduasi-Kotei in Kumasi to the global tech company.

He described his experience so far as a humbling journey of continuous learning and was appreciative of working with intelligent and supportive colleagues.

