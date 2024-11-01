A video of a Ghanaian woman reacting to the school placement for JHS graduates has got people talking

Speaking in an interview, she lamented that her son, despite getting an aggregate of 40 in the BECE, was not placed in any of the schools he selected

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the issue

A Ghanaian woman has expressed worry after the Ministry of Education announced that the 2024/2025 SHS placement for Junior High School graduates had been released.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of UTV Ghana showed a woman complaining that her son was not placed in any school despite getting an aggregate of 40.

After going to the Ghana Education Service's Complaints and Solutions Centre to complain, the woman disclosed that authorities had promised to resolve her son's situation.

She prayed that her son be placed in a senior high school at Koforidua.

Ghanaians react to school placement

Netizens who took to the video's comment section shared varying opinions on the school placement.

Kwame Kyei reacted:

"The fact that guy had 40 doesn’t mean he is not good. If you listen to the mother the child wants to do technical engineering program or some STEM. Meaning the child is a machine oriented person. After 3yrs Put the machines down and you will see the wonders he will do."

Kendrick Gh added:

"Disorganized ah what is all this just because of free SHS pprrrr any free thing comes with easy problems."

Girl cry over BECE result

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian girl who sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) was disappointed after checking her result.

In a WhatsApp voice note that went viral on X, the girl cried and explained that she never expected to get such poor grades.

She concluded that she could not print or screenshot her BECE results out of disappointment.

