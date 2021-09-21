Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has turned a year older today, September 21

Actor Lil Win has shared a lovely photo and message to celebrate his colleague

Ababio's response to Lil Win's birthday message has got many fans talking

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Gorgeous Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has turned a year older today, September 21, 2021.

Many are those who have taken to social media to celebrate the actress on her new age.

Among those celebrating Sandra Ababio is her colleague Kumawood star Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win'.

Lil Win has celebrated Sandra Sarfo Ababio Photo source: @officiallilwin @sandra_sarfo_ababio

Source: Instagram

Lil Win took to his Instagram page to share one of the beautiful birthday photos of Ababio with a heartwarming message.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In his message, Lil Win wished that Ababio becomes more successful in hr career and personal life. He also wished her good health.

"A Happy and Healthy birthday to you @sandra_sarfo_ababio. On this special day of yours, I wish you nothing but success in your Career and personal life. Happy birthday.," Lil Win said.

Not long after the birthday message, Ababio took to the comment section to reply with thanks to Lil Win who she described as her love.

"@officiallilwin thanks soo much my love," her reply read.

Reactions

Lil Win's post stirred loads of reactions from his followers, especially because of Ababio's response.

While some felt her response was going to bring rumours, others thought it was a show of maturity.

chrissarpong9 said:

"@sandra_sarfo_ababio maturity ❤️."

poweredveracity said:

"@sandra_sarfo_ababio my love yi de as3m b3ba oo.... Red pen people will come and circle it o."

nba_vapour said:

"@sandra_sarfo_ababio Nkansah Ex girlfriend."

he_loves_tammyabraham said:

"@sandra_sarfo_ababio happy birthday dear so matured. God bless your new age."

Lil Win and Sandra Ababio's relationship

The reactions to Lil Win's post and Ababio's reply are due to the longstanding rumours that the two of them had been dating.

But the two have often denied the rumors with both of them indicating that they are married to different people.

Ababio recently flaunted a wedding ring to show that she was married.

Source: Yen