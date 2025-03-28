A video of a Ghanaian man showing off his savings in money boxes has got many talking on social media

The man showed the susu boxes he used to save all the coins and notes as he spoke to another person in the background

Ghanaians who watched the video shared their varied opinions in the comment section of the post

A Ghanaian man was overjoyed after he opened his money boxes, popularly known as susu box, to see how much money he had saved.

The video showed a heap of coins and notes in the Ghanaian currency.

A Ghanaian flaunts his earnings after opening his susu box. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the man showed several susu boxes he used to save such an amount of money. There were about five big susu boxes in all.

The man used his leg to show the depth of the coins he had poured into a corner of his home. He made an expression, which showed he was amazed he could save such an amount.

The man did not state the duration in which he saved the money, nor did he indicate the work he does to possibly help him save such an amount.

Ghanaian man shows his excitement after opening his susu box.

Source: Getty Images

In the background, a child was speaking, saying he did not want to go to school. This could be to watch while the man counted the money.

The father suggested that since it was a Friday, the child could stay and go to school on Monday. The man spoke excitedly as he showed his savings.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend the man for his savings

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@RealN3n3 said:

“The struggle to get coins for change is real! Traders and transport mates face this challenge daily, leading to constant heated arguments with passengers. But the bigger question is, how can one person hoard such a huge amount of coins? This is affecting everyone!”

@19_front wrote:

“How is this illegal?? Anybody has the right to save money be it coins or bills 😂😂.”

@Fr3meTyga said:

“Why are they not arresting people like these. Coins wey we need for simple business transactions one person pack all for room. Many more are there that we don’t know.”

@patriot_gh wrote:

“He cannot be arrested. That is his money. Period.”

@Your_Blackness said:

“This is so legal!!! There’s no law that prohibits traditional saving, I’ll wait, show me one and we would be using that against Cecilia Dapaah.”

@Pro_designer_ wrote:

“Eno go reach 5,000 sef.”

@Ksi_BigAPE said:

“Some dey keep dollars some dey keep coins 😂. Same keeping different levels 😂.”

@PrinceKayGh69 wrote:

“@GhPoliceService arrested this guy….he’s the reason why when we buy things, dem no dey get change give we..sia 😂.”

Man opens susu box and flaunts savings

YEN.com.com reported that another Ghanaian man flaunted his savings in a susu box when he opened it.

The money had small and big notes, as well as some coins. Netizens who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh