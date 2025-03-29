Kennedy Ohene Agyapong visited the Adum Railway market in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, March 29, 2025

The former Assin Central constituency MP donated GH₵100,000 and 200 streetlights to the victims of the unfortunate fire incident

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's donation to the Adum Railways market fire victims garnered mixed reactions on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, visited the Adum Railways market in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Kennedy Agyapong donates GH₵100,000 and 200 streetlights to the Adum Railways market victims. Photo source: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Source: Facebook

The former MP received massive cheers from many folks in the area who swarmed him as he and his entourage visited the market to commiserate with the affected traders of the devastating fire that destroyed several shops.

Addressing the affected traders at the market, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong explained that he did not visit the market because of politics and that he was concerned about the well-being of the people irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds or political affiliations.

The former Assin Central MP noted that he had spoken with the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, before visiting the market with some of his associates.

Kennedy Agyapong also expressed gratitude to the minister and the Ghana Police Service for their contributions to safeguard the market after the fire incident.

The former Assin Central constituency MP donated GH₵100,000 cash, which was in two brown envelopes and 200 streetlights to the victims of the unfortunate fire incident.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia speaking at public events. Photo source: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

The politician handed the money to the Member of Parliament for the Subin constituency, Kofi Obiri Yeboah and tasked him with its disbursement to the traders at the market.

The Adum PZ Railways market fire incident, which occurred on Friday, March 21, 2025, ravaged several shops, leaving the traders devastated.

Following this unfortunate disaster, President John Dramani Mahama visited the fire scene to assess the situation and promised to help the traders recover part of their losses.

He instructed the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, and the management of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to assist the traders.

Watch the videos below:

Kennedy's donation at Railways market stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

HasXtylez commented:

"Street lights that his wife was supposed to use to fix on our streets were hoarded and are now being donated back to us. Hmmm this country 😭😭😭😭😭."

sefwitrend said:

"Leadership by example."

emirateasante commented:

"These gifts are better than the rice that NDC wanted to give."

Suworotor said:

"Very thoughtful of you."

iamkofisterling wrote:

"Chairman start campaign be dat😂😂. But wait o, has he paid the 18 million finish?"

Okatakyie Afrifa storms Adum market

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okatakyie Afrifa stormed the Bluelight area at Adum PZ market in Kumasi in the aftermath of the fire incident.

The controversial journalist sympathised with the affected traders and interacted with them as he checked out the damage that was caused by the fire.

Okatakyie Afrifa's visit to the Bluelight area at Adum PZ market in Kumasi garnered massive reactions on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh