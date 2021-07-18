Actress Juliet Ibrahim is in Dubai city in the United Arab Emirates

The Ghanaian film star posted photos from her trip on social media, showing off her flawless beauty in no-makeup

Her fans and followers have headed to the comment section to share their views

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer, Juliet Ibrahim, has lit up social media with photos from her vacation in Dubai city in the United Arab Emirates.

The multiple award-winning film star has warmed hearts with opulent photos, flexing her natural and flawless looks.

Taking to her Instagram page, the entertainer posted photos showing off her face without her usual makeup as she posed for different shots.

The frames have attracted tons of reactions and comments from her fans and followers.

Sweet comments

Iammzgee said:

''True! In ewe, we say Tsa Kpornu, meaning travel and see.''

Naa_ashorkor commented:

''Why so fine.''

Belindadzattah mentioned:

''❤️❤️ beautiful ju.''

