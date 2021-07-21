Akufo-Addo has announced that his government will create one million more jobs over the next three years

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that one million more jobs will be created by his government over the next three years.

He stated that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will outline the plans during the presentation of the mid-year budget review on Thursday, July 29, 2021

President Akufo-Addo made this revelation while addressing Muslim faithfuls at this year's Eid-Al-Adha ceremony at the National Mosque.

According to him, the jobs will be created under the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprises Support (Ghana CARES) programme.

“... We will through interventions to be set out in the mid-year budget review announce plans for the creation of one million more jobs under the Ghana CARES ‘Obaatanpa’ project over the course of the next 3 years,” the president said.

Meanwhile, the government has given financial clearance for the interior, education, and national security ministries to recruit personnel.

In total, 11,840 personnel will be recruited into the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana Prisons Service to augment the staffing strength.

In a letter dated June 21, 2021, the Finance Minister indicated the effective date for the recruitment starts from August 1, 2021, and that the clearance would expire on December 31, 2021.

Per the clearance, the Ghana Police Service would recruit 5,000 while the Immigration, Prisons, and Fire services each would engage 2,000 personnel to augment their workforces.

For the Ministry of National Security, they are to recruit 100 people to add to the staff strength of the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and 140 to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

