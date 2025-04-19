Manchester United admire Antoine Semenyo but are unlikely to make a move without UCL qualification

Bournemouth are demanding a hefty fee for their in-form winger, who has scored 10 goals and added 6 assists this season.

Two other Premier League heavyweights are said to be monitoring the prime Black Stars forward

Bournemouth are bracing themselves for a summer of transfer interest in Antoine Semenyo, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Cherries will demand around £70 million for the highly sought-after winger.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, catching the eye of several top clubs with his pace, power, and goals.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after he scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Fulham FC on April 14, 2025. Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

Having joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo has taken significant strides in his development, culminating in a breakout 2024/25 campaign.

With 10 goals and six assists across all competitions so far, his contribution has been instrumental in helping Andoni Iraola’s side climb into the top half of the Premier League table.

Manchester United Monitoring Semenyo

Manchester United are believed to be among the clubs monitoring Semenyo’s situation closely, as they continue their search for a new right-sided attacker.

The Red Devils have endured a mixed campaign under Ruben Amorim and are reportedly eyeing a summer rebuild, with the Black Stars striker, who impressed in the recent World Cup qualifier win against Chad and Madagascar, as of their summer targets.

However, a move for Semenyo may hinge on United’s ability to qualify for the Champions League. Sitting outside the Premier League’s top four, United’s best chance of securing a place in Europe’s elite competition could come by winning the Europa League.

Failing that, the hefty £70m valuation may prove too steep, especially given their need to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Liverpool and Tottenham Also Interested

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be monitoring the forward’s progress, with both clubs eager to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool may view Semenyo as a long-term option capable of adding depth and dynamism to their front line.

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Fulham FC at Vitality Stadium on April 14, 2025. Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs side have been praised for their attacking style this season but are looking to add more firepower as they aim to return to Champions League contention.

Ghana International’s Rapid Rise

The winger has become a regular feature in Ghana’s national team setup, and his performances in England have only enhanced his reputation back home.

With explosive pace, direct running, and improved decision-making in the final third, he has transformed from a promising prospect into a genuine Premier League star.

Cherries in Strong Negotiating Position

Bournemouth are under no immediate pressure to sell, with Semenyo under contract until 2029.

The club’s strong financial position and the winger’s impressive form place them in a commanding position heading into the summer window.

While the £70m asking price might deter some suitors, Semenyo’s age, form, and versatility make him a compelling option for clubs seeking a dynamic forward.

Whether United or any other interested party will meet Bournemouth’s valuation remains to be seen, but one thing is clear — Semenyo’s stock is on the rise.

