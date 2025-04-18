Popular Ghanaian political commentator, Appiah Stadium, showed immense love and support to his late friend, Adwenpahene

Appiah Stadium flew from Ghana to Germany to pay his last respects to the deceased and donated a colossal amount to support his funeral

Netizens who saw the post were touched by the gesture and expressed their views in the comments section

Popular political commentator Appiah Stadium has shown immense love to his deceased friend and fellow NDC supporter, Evans Amakwah, popularly known as Adwenpahene.

Appiah Stadium donated a colossal amount to his deceased friend. Appiah Stadium travelled from Ghana to Germany to pay his last respects to Adwenpahene.

At the funeral, he donated € 1,000, an equivalent of GH¢17,551.00, to the family of the deceased. Appiah Stadium was heartbroken and wailed bitterly over the passing of his long-time friend in videos that have surfaced on social media.

Adwenpahene was buried on April 17, 2025, in Stuttgart, Germany. He passed away on April 4, 2025, breaking the hearts of friends and loved ones.

Reports indicate that Adwenpahene was diagnosed with high blood pressure years ago and given medicine to take.

However, he stopped taking the medicine at some point in his life, giving various excuses for his actions, leading to complications and his subsequent demise. Sadly, Adwenpahene left behind a wife and five kids.

Netizens react to Appiah Stadium's gesture

Netizens who saw the video of Appiah Stadium donating the money at Adwenpahene's funeral were touched by the gesture. Many in the comments section commended him for showing love to his deceased friend.

@Adwoa Sefaa Papabi wrote:

"Eeii so it was Ibrahim Mahama all this while behind him eeer!hmmm."

@Wrong_turn.3 wrote:

"No one noticed Appiah’s € 1000 to the child."

@Akua Serwaa wrote:

"Don't start it again. Have you heard Ibrahim Mahama telling him to insult anyone? Even God himself like sinners."

@Maame owusuwaa321 wrote:

"Wow God bless him."

@Kobbykern wrote:

"I always say those who were bold, insulting chiefs and elders here and there were all politically motivated."

