The husband of the Takoradi pregnant woman insists his wife was pregnant

He said there was no need to fake the pregnancy because they already have a kid

Mr Simons said the minister and the doctor should have done due diligence by doing all their checks

The husband of the missing but found Takoradi pregnant woman, Michael Simons, insists his wife, Josephine Panyin Simons, was pregnant.

According to him, there was no need for her to fake the pregnancy since they already have a child together.

He added that this was not desperation to have a child, so the minister should have done due diligence before running to the media to say his wife was not pregnant.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh as shared by Citinews, he said the doctors and other people in authority were supposed to do due diligence by investigating thoroughly.

He said they should have visited the hospital, church, and even the family to be sure she was really pregnant.

Some social media users commented after watching the video and listening to Mr Simons.

Davidson King Fameye

You talk well papa, the medical doctor and the Region minister are lies, you have a pregnant papers der so you can bring it out for the whole world will see that our Region minister is a lie and we vote for him

Eli Anagli believes the regional minister did not do a good job.

So does it mean that they don't even check from the maternity where she goes to the hospital and check from her folders and also the scan that she took poor work from our leaders.

Quaci Berifi said the doctor and regional minister should be investigated.

it seems how fast the minister and Doctor quickly trying to discredit this issue. hmm they should be seriously investigated....probably know something about it. not all are sakawa.

Anthony Damoah said the least said about him the better.

God be with you in this difficult moment. As for the WRM, the least said about him, the better

Nash Sterling said the minister may be wrong but the woman might not be entirely speaking the truth.

Yes, the minister may be wrong about how he approached the issue but the man should not defend his wife yet. You the man may not be desperate for another child but what about your wife? Trust no man under the sun!

LeoCaxton Ibrah says he should share shots of his wife's antenatal records.

The man should just share images of the wife's current antenatal records. Finito.

Ike Newton described the Regional minister as irresponsible.

Irresponsible regional minister. Very shameful.

Anthony Ahu says he does not believe the husband of the woman.

I didn't believe this man, even the first child must go through paternity test.

Takoradi woman was never pregnant

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has revealed that the found woman who was allegedly kidnapped while pregnant was not pregnant.

According to him, preliminary investigation and examination by a medical doctor in charge of the kidnapped lady in the Western Region revealed she was not pregnant.

A post shared on Facebook by Esinam Osei based on an interview with the regional minister had with Angel FM, stated that initial investigations by the BNI indicate the story of the kidnapping was fake.

Source: Yen