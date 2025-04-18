Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face, has proven that she has a hidden talent of being a great singer

A video of her singing Black Sherif's So It Goes which featured Nigerian singer Fireboy, has gone viral

Many people admired her sweet voice, while others spoke about her striking resemblance to Abena Payola

Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face, has left many people in awe of her sweet voice when she sang one of Black Sherif's songs off the Iron Boy album.

Vanessa Nicole sings Black Sherif's song

Vanessa Nicole showed that she was a true fan of Black Sherif and that she loved the songs off his newly released Iron Boy album.

In the video, she was all smiles as she happily sang the talented rapper's So it Goes song, which featured Nigerian singer Fireboy.

She sang the lyrics passionately while making hand gestures to signify how relatable the song's lyrics were to her.

The mother of four flaunted her fine curves in a silk figure-hugging dress that accentuated her fine curves.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif is on his Iron Boy tour as he promotes his newly released album at sold-out shows around the world.

Reactions to Vanessa Nicole's video

nanahemaamina

"Mother of four paaa , you are really pretty."

Maame..

"As3 wos3 Abena Payola oo"

Paul tee

"Sweet song, my dear. I listen to it every day."

richauntie

Who noticed she resemble Abena Payola

nanaama_34

Payola’s lookalike paa oo🥰

•Z🖤•

"Who noticed funny face’s picture frame on the wall🤭true love reigns ampa."

Source: YEN.com.gh