Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, is growing so much like his father

A new video of him making funny faces has fans concluding that he looks like the father

Majesty turned 6 years a couple of days ago and his mother took him to church for baptism

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A new video of Shatta Wale’s son, Shatta Majesty, has got fans concluding that he looks like his father.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Majesty was making faces according to his mood.

A voice, perhaps his mother’s, is heard in the background asking him to make a happy face, a sad face, and a mad face.

A collage of Majesty and his parents. Photo credit: @michygh @shattawalenima. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

For his mad face, some people observed that Majesty looks so much like Shatta Wale when he made the face.

Others say that his happy and sad face looks the same. Still, others admired the little boy and called him handsome.

Reaction

See some of the reactions sampled by YEN.com.gh:

celebritieskidsgh: “Majesty is all grown up now. The mad face really looked like his daddy #shattawale.”

khismetwearableart: “Handsome boy.”

speakmoney1: “Sad and happy faces are the same.”

Majesty’s birthday

Shatta Wale’s son recently celebrated his sixth birthday and Michy organised a party for him.

This was after she dedicated Majesty to God at a baptism ceremony in a catholic church on, July 11.

In a post sighted on her Instagram page, where she has garnered over 500,000 followers, the mother of one said she feels it is the right thing to do, six years after giving birth to the boy.

''God gave this little boy Maj to me to fill any empty spots in my life, because of him, I feel complete, and just right that I dedicate him back to our good lord to thank him for six years of growth,” she said.

Social media activities

Meanwhile, Majesty was in the news recently following his Valentine’s Day show for his mother.

The little boy took his mother out on the day, but he could not pay for the meal they enjoyed because he had left his susu box at home.

The little boy also stunned fans with a video of him playing the piano while his mother sang.

In another report, Majesty was seen speaking in a video with an accent like an American-raised kid.

In yet another report, the boy was captured feeding his mother like a newborn baby.

Source: Yen.com.gh