A 67-year-old retired teacher has been left without any source of income as he has never received any benefit from his SSNIT contributions

Manga Napari who is a father of 6 indicates he went to the SSNIT office several times to resolve the issue but to no avail

He is now pleading that stakeholders or well-to-do individuals come to his aid

Manga Napari Joshua, a retired Ghanaian teacher who indicates that he was extremely dedicated during active service has asserted that he was abandoned after his retirement.

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM, the 67-year-old father of six indicated that he attempted to get his SSNIT contributions by visiting the office several times but to no avail.

According to Manga Napari Joshua, he was initially told there was an issue with his age and that he was actually two years younger than the age that was stated on his document.

Manga Napari Joshua: 67-Year-old Retired Teacher & dad of 6 Credit: Citi 97.3 FM

However, the 67-year-old indicates that for seven years now, the problem has still not been rectified despite his numerous efforts which cost him a lot of money.

Manga Napari's own words

'In November 2016, I went on retirement after receiving a letter from GES. I took the letter to the SSNIT office and then according to SSNIT, it was rather GES that retired me and that I was still left with two years with SSNIT. So with the two years, I came home and stayed in the house for the period without anything. So in November 2018, I went back again to SSNIT, and when I got there, it was a different story. I got more frustrated'', the old man recounts.

Manga Napari also added that he was hopeful that the Ghana Education Service would intervene and bring a resolution to his woes but no help has ever come from them either.

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some social media reactions from Ghanaians

Qhwesi Blessing asked:

where are the SSNIT people, they should do something, I can imagine how difficult life will be for him.

Francis Agyison suggested:

Noise making people should go and help him

In an earlier story, a retired teacher in the Upper East region by the name William Azure Akologo gave a bitter narration of how he worked as a teacher under the Ghana Education Service for 13 years without getting paid.

It was reported that the old man had travelled uncountable times to the Headquarters of GES and Controller and Accountants General Department for his issue to be addressed but there have not been any solutions provided.

Azure retired as a teacher at the rank of Superintendent I. It is reported that the teacher had to leave the profession in 1981 due to circumstances beyond his control.

