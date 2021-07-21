A social media user, Kulani Cool, has delivered amazing photos showing his stunning weight loss

He posted the photos of his impressive transformation with the caption: ''Do not give up''

The frames have garnered mixed views, with many commenting about the change in his complexion

A Twitter user with the handle name, Kulani Cool, has inspired many with his massive weight loss as he delivered amazing photos showing his stunning transformation on social media.

The young man posted a photo collage of his before and current state, revealing a complete weight loss as one of the frames showed him working out assiduously at a gym.

Inspiring tweet

With great care and dedication, Kulani Cool attained his dream and set out to inspire other people dealing with weight issues.

Taking to his Twitter page, he shared the photos along with the caption:

''Do not give up.''

The pictures have amassed reactions and positive comments from his followers, with many highlighting the change in his complexion.

Varied views

DproNene commented:

''What I know is that when you try to lose weight by exercising, you will end up with having skin like this guy in the picture but if it is nature like you're sick, that illness will eat those fats and skin then you will come here lying to us that you're exercising,'' he said.

@KeKe44053461 said:

''People asking what happened to extra skin, people become fat without having extra skin to accommodate that fat. I think the skin stretch and can disappear again.''

Responding to Kulanicool post, Gama Cuba said:

''I'm excited about your progress. But also caution those who will make it an opportunity to insult people struggling with obesity and those who enjoy being plus-size.''

ZibusisoMabuza indicated that there were too many negative comments underneath Kulanicool's post.

''Guys, y’all need to heal! The number of negative comments on this post is saddening! To the negative Nellies sit yourself down, look at yourself in the mirror then ask yourself why am I negative… seriously though y’all need to cleanse your hearts!'' he said.

