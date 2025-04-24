Appiah Stadium and his protégé Kwame Ahenfie have returned to Ghana after their recent trip to Germany

The duo returned to Ghana on April 24, 2025 and moved swiftly to his protégé's family house, where he met his mum

Videos from his stint at Kwame Ahenfie's family house, where he donated an amount to the family, have surfaced online

Ghanaian political activist Appiah Stadium and his protégé Kwame Ahenfie have arrived in Ghana after their trip to Germany to attend Adwenpahene's funeral.

Appiah Stadium and Kwame Ahenfie arrive after their Germany trip. Photo source: AppiahStadium

Appiah Stadium departed Accra for Germany on April 16 for the late blogger's funeral on April 17 in Stuttgart.

After the funeral, the duo extended their trip beyond Germany and visited other European cities for sightseeing.

On April 24, members trooped to the airport to welcome Appiah Stadium and his protégé.

The political activist's first stop after landing was Kwame Ahenfie's family's house, where he met the latter's mum.

At the family house, Appiah Stadium donated an amount of GHC 10k, which he said was from one of his benefactors.

The diminutive viral sensation's mum couldn't hide her emotions as she knelt to receive the funds. Kwame Ahenfie also knelt before Appiah Stadim to express his heartfelt gratitude.

Appiah Stadium also added that Kwame Ahenfie was due for another trip to America in three months.

Appiah Stadium's donation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Appiah Stadium's return and his gesture towards Kwame Ahenfie's mum.

@kwaku Anderson90 said:

mr Appiah studium god bless you and bless you and bless you more Amen and Amen and Amen and Amen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Dear Mama wrote:

Bro let’s call ABOAGYE to confirm the amount I don’t trust Appiah Stadium 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Piaaaww

Amaru Shakor remarked:

Yonko) bi sen Onua.God bless you Appiah stadium for helping kwame Ahenfie 🙏🏻

CROSS PROSPER shared:

I don't see reasons why any NDC member should make any abusive comment against APPIAH STADIUM, the guy is pulling vote for NDC in Ashanti region

Zubero Anderson noted:

where are the Ashantis, Kwame Ahenfie and his mother are the real Ashantis, the rest are northern origin.

Queen Esther explained:

Appiah stadium welcome back please help me to see his excellency John dramani mahama or my uncle Ibrahim mahama

Maverick commented:

Appiah ne Kwame… you need to start your talk show.youre just an interesting pair. Think about it. Much love. Mahama ba!

Dear Mama shared:

Appiah Stadium donates money at Adwenpahene's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium had donated a colossal amount at his deceased friend Adwenpahene's funeral.

At the funeral, he donated € 1,000, an equivalent of GH¢17,551.00, to Adwenpahene's widow and five kids.

In addition to this, Appiah handed over an amount of money to the family on behalf of Ibrahim Mahama.

