Photos drop as Thomas Partey surprises Sarkodie with Arsenal jersey in UK

Thomas Partey has put a smile on the face of rapper Sarkodie during the latter's trip to UK

The talented footballer was at the just-ended Ghana Party In The Park show with other revellers

He gifted Sarkodie a customised Arsenal No. 5 jersey with the rapper's name on it

Ghana Black Stars and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey took time off preparing for the upcoming English Premier League season to relax at the Ghana Party In The Park show which was staged in the UK.

The talented footballer was seen vibing with Ghanaian artistes as they thrilled music lovers with their hit songs and awesome stagecraft.

There were awesome performances from the likes of Sarkodie, King Promise, Kwabena Kwabena, Sefa, Mr Drew, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, Jay Bhad and a host of others.

Thomas Partey, who was part of the party revellers, decided to make the moment even special and memorable by giving out a gift to Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie.

The Arsenal man had with him a customized Arsenal jersey which had Sarkodie’s name written on it and he sweetened the offer by autographing his name on it.

The duo was captured in photos during the handing over ceremony and it excited the party goers who had already been entertained to the max.

Ghana Party In The Park is an annual event that sees Ghanaian acts as well as acts from other countries gracing one stage to thrill attendees.

Meanwhile, multiple award-winning Ghanaian teen actor, Abraham Attah, has met and shared some hearty words with Kirk Osei, known popularly as Saahene in what appeared like Despite's home.

The duo appeared to have met recently after Abraham Attah took a trip to Ghana for unknown reasons.

Abraham Attah and Saahene posed beside a piece of furniture which was sitting under a plasma TV attached to the wall.

Saahene was seen wearing a t-shirt over a pair of tattered black jeans with black sneakers while Abraham Attah had on a black t-shirt over a pair of sweat pants.

Source: Yen