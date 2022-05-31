A young University of Ghana student called Asiedu Mends has gotten himself a good source of income just by being active on Twitter

According to the young man, he decided to take Twitter more seriously in 2019 when he joined a fund-raising campaign and realized how successful it was

When asked what piece of advice he has for young people wishing to be in his shoes, he hammered on content creation and consistency

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Asiedu Mends, a 21-year-old Ghanaian who is currently studying Psychology and Information Studies at the University of Ghana, is already making a living through social media.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the young man indicated that he decided to take social media more seriously when, in the year 2019, he was able to help raise thousands of cedis to fund a campaign by Nana Aba Anamoah, soliciting funds for an ailing individual.

Since then, the St Thomas Aquinas Old Student has become a corporate social media influencer who is very intentional about his posts and his continued activity on the platform has birthed lots of successes for him over the past two years.

University of Ghana Student Asiedu Mends, a social media influencer Photo credit: @asiedumends/Twitter

Source: Twitter

His achievements so far

Fast-forward, Asiedu Mends is now the Brand Ambassador for Jumia Ghana and has worked with prominent companies like Pepsodent Ghana, Dstv, Perk biscuits, MyBetAfrica, Soccabet, Cedibet, Stanbic Bank, UBA Bank, First Atlantic Bank, Absa, ECOBANK, Jumia, Nivea, KFC Ghana, ChickenInn Ghana, PizzaInn Ghana, Dettol, Samsung Ghana, Promasidor Ghana, and many more.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He has also worked with radio personalities and musicians like Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, Sarkodie, King Promise, Kojo Cue, Donzy, Fameye, Okese 1, Amerado, Dj Vyrusky, Efya, and Cina Soul.

When asked to advise young people who might want to be like him, Asiedu said:

"Be active and create interesting content. Don't do 'agenda' or just unnecessary trolling. Those were some of our mistakes. Create good relationships and network with influencers."

Meet Albert Essel The KNUST Graduate Now A Full Time Social Media Influencer And Brand Promoter

In a similar story, a young Ghanaian graduate who finished the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the year 2021 has gotten himself an enviable space as a social media influence.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the gentleman named Albert Essel indicates that he currently makes a living through brand promotion as a Twitter influencer as well as a marketer for Ghanaian brand, Pizzaman.

How the online growth happened

Essel who studied BSc Agribusiness Management as an alumnus of Opoku Ware Senior High School and currently has over 175,000 followers indicated that he was able to grow the account within the space of three years.

Source: YEN.com.gh