Funny video emerges as baby keeps laughing as barber gives him haircut

The video of a baby expressing great excitement as a barber cut his hair has got massive reactions on the internet

The kid could not keep still as a clipper trimmed his hair, people had to hold him down so he does not disrupt the session

Many Instagram users who reacted to the video said that the kid is a perfect reflection of how very happy children could be

A video showing a baby having a haircut and laughing hard has gone viral on the internet and people cannot just stop talking about it.

In the clip, the kid was tickled as a clipper touched his scalp. Even the mother holding him found the baby's reaction very funny.

Many people were amazed by the kid's action. Photo source: @radirelax

Three people and a baby

To get the haircut, three people had to hold the baby still as his laughter kept rocking him back and forth.

While the mother held him at the side, the barber used one of his hands to hold his scalp in place. Another placed their hands on his cheek.

Watch the funny video below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered almost 200 comments and over 82,000 views.

Such a funny baby

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

mahsa._.rezaeii84 said:

"Oh my gosh. Now my son was fainting from crying."

barber.salar59 said:

"What makes a baby tickle for no reason. be happy."

sevdaneww said:

"Oh, my laughter. Now, if it were Iran, they would cry."

