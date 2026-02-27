A supercomputer has predicted the winners of the Round of 16 ties following Friday’s draw

Manchester City are tipped to eliminate Real Madrid, while Chelsea have been backed to knock out reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain

The first legs will take place on March 10 and 11, with the return fixtures scheduled for the following week

The road to the Champions League final in Budapest is now clear. Sixteen clubs discovered their fate on Friday, February 27, when the draw was conducted at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

From that moment, dreams of lifting Europe’s biggest club prize in Hungary began to feel either closer or further away.

Champions League R16 Predictions: Antoine Semenyo's Man City Backed to Beat Real Madrid. Photos by Aitor Alcalde and Fred Lee.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts R16 winners

Almost immediately after the pairings were confirmed, Opta’s supercomputer ran 10,000 simulations to predict which sides are most likely to reach the quarter-finals.

According to the data, Arsenal are the strongest favourites of the round. The Gunners, who posted a flawless league phase campaign, have been given an 85.8% chance of progressing past Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool are also heavily backed. The Reds are handed an 82.3% probability of advancing from their meeting with Galatasaray.

Chelsea’s showdown with Paris Saint-Germain is viewed as finely balanced, yet the numbers tilt slightly towards the London club. The Blues are assigned a 53.3% likelihood of moving on ahead of the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are predicted to overcome Real Madrid with a 64.3% win probability. That outcome would see Antoine Semenyo extend his first adventure in Europe’s elite club competition into the last eight.

Bayern Munich are expected to eliminate Atalanta, home to Kamaldeen Sulemana, with a 76.8% projection. Sporting CP are also backed to end Bodo/Glimt’s remarkable run with a 64.0% edge.

Tottenham, featuring Mohammed Kudus, face an uphill task. Atletico Madrid are favoured with 53.7%, suggesting Spurs could bow out at this stage.

The tightest contest on paper appears to be Newcastle against Barcelona. The supercomputer gives the Catalan side a narrow advantage at 55.3%.

With the bracket now mapped out, every club knows what stands between them and a night in Budapest.

Statistics may offer guidance, yet football has never followed a script. The next chapter will be written on the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh