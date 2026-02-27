Van Vicker Celebrates Daughter J’dyl Vanette’s 22nd Birthday Months After Law Graduation
- Celebrated Ghanaian actor Van Vicker melted hearts online as he marked his daughter J’dyl Vanette’s 22nd birthday with an emotional tribute
- The touching birthday message came months after J’dyl graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Leicester University, a milestone her father also proudly celebrated
- Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with warm birthday messages, praising the father-daughter bond and celebrating J’dyl’s achievements
Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has celebrated his daughter, J'dyl Vanette, with a heartwarming message as she turned 22 years old.
On Friday, February 27, 2026, the actor shared a photo of his beautiful daughter and expressed pride over her massive growth and accomplishments.
"Happy birthday to my rib. My first born. OMG! I am so proud of you. When you were born, your playful moments, your entire growth, I saw it all and today you are 22," he wrote.
Van Vicker highlighted his daughter's impressive attributes as he continued his lovely message.
"I am blessed with a daughter full of dynamism. A daughter who is focused, confident, independent, intelligent, beautiful, and I know God is not done with her. I am a proud father. I love you, J," he wrote.
Van Vicker's passionate message celebrating his daughter's 22nd birthday sparked overwhelmingly positive responses from Ghanaians on social media, with many sharing their goodwill messages to her.
The Instagram post is below.
Van Vicker celebrates daughter’s graduation
Van Vicker’s daughter J'dyl’s 22nd birthday celebration occurred months after she made her dad proud by graduating with a law degree.
In July 2025, Van Vicker took to social media to announce his eldest child had bagged a Legum Baccalaureus degree (Bachelor of Laws) from Leicester University.
“Yesterday, my daughter graduated with a Legum Baccalaureate Degree (Bachelor of Laws). I am a proud father and basking in it till tomorrow,” he wrote.
University of Ghana: Young couple rejoice as they graduate together on the same day, video evokes joy
Van Vicker added that J’dyl had demonstrated focus, determination, and commitment to see through her studies.
“I am thankful to God for all his blessings. Congratulations to you, J, my LLB Senior. Continue to soar. I love you,” he added.
The Instagram post shared by Van Vicker celebrating his daughter’s graduation is below.
Reactions to Van Vicker’s daughter’s birthday message
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the post Van Vicker shared celebrating his daughter on her birthday.
iam_jamaican_9.27.81 said:
"Happiest birthday beautiful. My daughter is also 22 and she’s also my first so I know how your dad is feeling 😊. Enjoy to the fullest 💐💐."
namaara_precious wrote:
"Happiest birthday to this beautiful soul. May she achieve more than what her good dad couldn't with the Almighty's blessings and protection."
theonlycelebrityteacher commented:
"Happy birthday, my lovely niece ❤️."
duchess_berna62 said:
"Happiest birthday cutie 🥳. Blessings and blessings 🙌."
theanitalokoson wrote:
"Happy birthday to your daughter. May God continue to guide and protect her❤️❤️."
Van Vicker completes law degree
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Van Vicker graduated from Wisconsin University with an LLB (law) degree.
In a video, the popular actor was seen partying with some of his schoolmates after their final examinations.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh