The touching birthday message came months after J’dyl graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Leicester University, a milestone her father also proudly celebrated

Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with warm birthday messages, praising the father-daughter bond and celebrating J’dyl’s achievements

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has celebrated his daughter, J'dyl Vanette, with a heartwarming message as she turned 22 years old.

On Friday, February 27, 2026, the actor shared a photo of his beautiful daughter and expressed pride over her massive growth and accomplishments.

"Happy birthday to my rib. My first born. OMG! I am so proud of you. When you were born, your playful moments, your entire growth, I saw it all and today you are 22," he wrote.

Van Vicker highlighted his daughter's impressive attributes as he continued his lovely message.

"I am blessed with a daughter full of dynamism. A daughter who is focused, confident, independent, intelligent, beautiful, and I know God is not done with her. I am a proud father. I love you, J," he wrote.

Van Vicker's passionate message celebrating his daughter's 22nd birthday sparked overwhelmingly positive responses from Ghanaians on social media, with many sharing their goodwill messages to her.

Van Vicker celebrates daughter’s graduation

Van Vicker’s daughter J'dyl’s 22nd birthday celebration occurred months after she made her dad proud by graduating with a law degree.

In July 2025, Van Vicker took to social media to announce his eldest child had bagged a Legum Baccalaureus degree (Bachelor of Laws) from Leicester University.

“Yesterday, my daughter graduated with a Legum Baccalaureate Degree (Bachelor of Laws). I am a proud father and basking in it till tomorrow,” he wrote.

Van Vicker added that J’dyl had demonstrated focus, determination, and commitment to see through her studies.

“I am thankful to God for all his blessings. Congratulations to you, J, my LLB Senior. Continue to soar. I love you,” he added.

Reactions to Van Vicker’s daughter’s birthday message

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the post Van Vicker shared celebrating his daughter on her birthday.

iam_jamaican_9.27.81 said:

"Happiest birthday beautiful. My daughter is also 22 and she’s also my first so I know how your dad is feeling 😊. Enjoy to the fullest 💐💐."

namaara_precious wrote:

"Happiest birthday to this beautiful soul. May she achieve more than what her good dad couldn't with the Almighty's blessings and protection."

theonlycelebrityteacher commented:

"Happy birthday, my lovely niece ❤️."

duchess_berna62 said:

"Happiest birthday cutie 🥳. Blessings and blessings 🙌."

theanitalokoson wrote:

"Happy birthday to your daughter. May God continue to guide and protect her❤️❤️."

Van Vicker completes law degree

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Van Vicker graduated from Wisconsin University with an LLB (law) degree.

In a video, the popular actor was seen partying with some of his schoolmates after their final examinations.

