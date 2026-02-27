Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa's release date from prison has been confirmed by her lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour

The Heaven Way Champion’s International Church founder had been jailed in July 2025 for 15 years for defrauding by false pretences

On February 5, 2026, the Amasaman High Court reduced the televangelist's 15-year term to 12 months, including the time served

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, will be released from prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, her lawyer has confirmed.

Born Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion International Church, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

Nana Agradaa was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement in connection with a 2022 church service.

The preacher allegedly advertised her supposed money-doubling powers on radio and television, luring many unsuspecting Ghanaians to bring her varying sums of money for doubling, only for her to confiscate and never return the sums.

After her sentence was handed down, the preacher was incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison in the Eastern Region of Ghana, with her sentence retroactively starting from the day of sentencing.

Nana Agradaa’s sentence reduced on appeal

On February 5, 2026, the Amasaman High Court significantly reduced Nana Agradaa’s jail term from 15 years to 12 months, including time served, following a successful appeal.

Her lawyers, led by Richard Asare Baffour Esq, argued that her original sentence was overly harsh and not proportional to the alleged crime.

Their legal filing accused the Circuit Court judge of personal bias against their client, an argument the High Court judge accepted.

“The trial judge did not fairly consider the enormity of the crime involved, but she became fixated only on the person involved in imposing the sentence on the Appellant.

“There were indeed some inconsistencies in the evidence of both sides, but strangely, in her judgment, the honourable trial judge only commented on the inconsistencies in the evidence of the Appellant,” Justice Oppong-Twumasi of the Amasaman High Court said in his ruling.

Nana Agradaa’s lawyer confirms release date

After her successful appeal, Nana Agradaa’s lawyer hinted that she could be released as early as March 3, 2026.

In an interview with Channel 1 TV on Friday, February 27, Richard Asare Baffour confirmed that she was set to be released on the date he had mentioned earlier.

He said this was due to a remission scheme in place for Ghanaian prisoners, which allowed them to be released after serving two-thirds of a custodial sentence.

Baffour said this was the reason for Nana Agradaa’s early release and not due to any special favours being done for her, as some people have speculated.

Afia Schwarzenegger speaks on Nana Agradaa's release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that Nana Agradaa would be released within the next few days.

In a video, the controversial comedienne said that her sources had told her that the preacher would be freed from jail on March 3, 2026.

