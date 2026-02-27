Kumawood veteran Oboy Siki, also known as Dada Santo, has reacted to news that actress Patricia Osei Boateng is wanted by the police.

Patricia Osei Boateng has been trending on social media since Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The buzz follows reports that the actress was wanted for investigations, after her husband, Eric Antwi Duku, the alleged leader of the syndicate, had lost his life in a gunfight with the police.

Patricia Osei Boateng linked to carjacking syndicate

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, announced the passing of the actress's husband on Monday, February 23, 2026, while briefing the press on the arrest of four individuals linked to a carjacking syndicate.

The group's arrest came days after they allegedly carjacked and killed Andrews Amankwa, the father-in-law of GoldBod CEO and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi, at Ohwim Tigo Junction in Kumasi on February 10, 2026.

Later, it was widely reported that Patricia Osei Boateng was also wanted by the police for allegedly serving as an accomplice to her husband.

Her alleged role involved dressing in nursing attire to help her partner slip past security personnel while conducting criminal operations, according to police sources.

Additionally, it was claimed that the Kumawood entertainer had made trips to the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai after certain heists were executed.

Oboy Siki questions Patricia Osei's income source

Speaking in an interview with Smart Ghana TV, Oboy Siki indicated that he knows Patricia and has worked with her in the past, adding that he would have personally caused her arrest.

"I've not heard from her in a while, but if I get her, I will arrest her for the police."

According to him, Patricia Osei Boateng was a producer who always paid him well whenever he worked for her.

However, he noted that he did not know the kind of job that she did to have the kind of money she was using to produce those movies.

"I've always suspected her of the kind of big money she was spending on movies. The girl's behaviour and how she spent always made me ask how she was getting such big money," he said.

Patricia Osei reportedly reports to the police

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a new development has emerged in the Ghana Police Service's reported pursuit of Patricia Osei Boateng.

The Kumawood actress has reportedly reported herself to the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) office after being declared wanted by the authorities following her husband's death.

Source: YEN.com.gh