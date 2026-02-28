African football, and the wider sporting fraternity, has been thrown into mourning following the passing of Emmanuel Maradas

Widely regarded as one of the trailblazers and innovators of modern sports journalism on the continent, Maradas left an indelible mark on the industry

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter led a wave of tributes, honouring the man who once served as his trusted advisor

Africa is grieving the loss of Emmanuel Maradas, a revered figure whose impact helped shape football journalism across the continent.

News of his passing was confirmed on Friday, February 27, though details surrounding his death remain undisclosed.

Despite the limited information, tributes have poured in from journalists, fans and administrators, many remembering him as a true pioneer of the profession.

Emmanuel Maradas is regarded as one of Chad's foremost names to have come from Chad. Photo by Paul Miller.

Source: Getty Images

Sepp Blatter, others mourn Emmanuel Maradas' death

Social media quickly filled with heartfelt messages celebrating his life and legacy.

@oluwashina wrote:

"RIP to Emmanuel Maradas, former editor of African Soccer magazine and ex-FIFA media officer advisor to Sepp Blatter."

@Yincar recounted:

"Emmanuel Maradas was a popular name in African football back in the day. I used to buy his African Soccer magazine, as it was one of the very best sports magazines in Africa. R.I.P."

@ColinUdoh chimed in:

"Sad to hear of the passing of Emmanuel Maradas, a giant of African football journalism and publisher of African Soccer magazine RIP."

@HNIC8 summed up:

"Another great has died. For many that grew up in that era, these were the journalists that stood out and reported football as it was in a professional way. May his soul rest in peace! Amen."

Among those who paid tribute was former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who sent a message to British-Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana.

“Sad news about the passing of Emmanuel. I remember him well as a gentleman. RIP. ”

Celebrating Emmanuel Maradas' legacy

Born in Chad, Maradas chose the path of journalism early in life. He later moved to France for specialist training and began working with Agence France-Presse.

In 1992, he founded African Soccer magazine, a publication devoted entirely to the African game at a time when such focus was rare.

Through that platform, he highlighted emerging stars, told local stories with pride and helped present the sport on the continent with professionalism and depth.

According to Tchadinfos, his growing reputation eventually led him to FIFA, where he served as an executive manager and special adviser to Sepp Blatter.

Emmanuel Maradas once held the role as advisor to former FIFA president Sepp Blatter. Photo credit: AFP.

Source: Getty Images

During that time, he played a key role in the process that secured the 2010 World Cup for South Africa - a tournament that still evokes painful memories of Asamoah Gyan’s heartbreaking penalty miss.

Acting as a bridge between FIFA and South African authorities, he supported the planning and coordination that ensured the event met global standards.

For many, that tournament symbolised Africa’s arrival on the biggest stage, and Maradas was part of that journey.

His passing comes just a month after Malian journalist Mohamed Soumaré died in the line of duty while reporting on the semi-finals and final of the 2025 AFCON tournament.

Details of Alan Green's funeral emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three months after the passing of Ghanaian journalist Alan Green, his family announced his funeral date.

The rites will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Kingsby Hotel in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh