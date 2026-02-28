Antoine Semenyo is turning defenders into nightmares with one deadly trait, and it’s not just his goals

From Bournemouth to Manchester City, a key Semenyo quality is leaving Premier League defenders scrambling

The Manchester City attacker has become one of Pep Guardiola's most crucial players amid the EPL title chase

In-form forward Antoine Semenyo has rapidly become one of the Premier League's most dangerous attackers.

Since his breakthrough at AFC Bournemouth and subsequent move to Manchester City in January 2026, the Ghanaian forward has consistently impressed with his pace, finishing, and tactical intelligence.

Manchester City's Antoine Seemnyo has impressed in his first 10 matches at Etihad. Image credit: Chris Brunsklill

But what truly separates Semenyo from other forwards is one particular trait that gives defenders nightmares: his unpredictability with both feet and his direct, relentless attacking style.

This combination allows him to create scoring opportunities out of seemingly impossible situations, making him a constant threat in the final third.

According to Opta, defenders hate trying to contain Semenyo. Unlike many strikers who favour one foot, he can strike effectively with either left or right, making it nearly impossible for opponents to force him onto a weaker side.

Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City. Image credit: Michael Regan, Chris Brunskill

This ambidexterity means that defenders cannot rely on conventional strategies like cutting off a dominant foot or predicting his direction.

On top of that, Semenyo’s directness, his willingness to attack immediately once he receives the ball, forces defenders to react quickly and often leaves them scrambling.

Combined with his low centre of gravity and explosive pace, these qualities ensure that defenders are always one step behind, giving Semenyo the edge to either shoot, dribble past, or create chances for teammates.

Semenyo's dual-footed brilliance

Semenyo himself has admitted that he isn’t sure which foot is stronger, and this dual-footed ability has proven invaluable in high-pressure situations, as SportsWorldGhana covered in October 2025.

According to the City attacker, he can cut inside from either wing, take shots from various angles, and execute precise passes while on the move.

Semenyo's directness and explosive pace

Beyond his ambidexterity, Semenyo’s attacking style relies heavily on direct runs into space, as Opta featured in October last year. He wastes no time with unnecessary touches, instead driving at defenders immediately.

This approach allows him to break defensive lines, create separation, and maintain a high tempo in attack.

Opta statistical analysis shows that he ranks among the Premier League’s top ball carriers, frequently making long progressive runs that force opposing defenses to scramble.

For Semenyo, it is not just about running. He has numbers to show. This season, the Black Stars forward has registered 15 goals and six assists across 31 matches in all competitions for both Bournemouth and Manchester City, according to Transfermarkt.

In a demanding and high-tempo league like the Premier League, defenders prepare meticulously for every threat, but players like Semenyo redefine what it means to be hard to stop.

Semenyo get ready for World Cup

