Antoine Semenyo’s Net Worth in 2026: Earnings, Transfers & Biggest Contracts
- Antoine Semenyo’s explosive rise is turning heads, but the real story lies behind the numbers
- Manchester City rewarded Semenyo’s brilliance, and now a former Ghana star wants him to think beyond football
- Semenyo keeps delivering on the pitch, yet an important decision off it could define his future
- The former Bournemouth man has been urged to continue improving to earn even bigger deals
Antoine Semenyo has firmly cemented his status as one of Ghana’s most valuable footballers in Europe, and his financial footprint reflects that rise.
The 26-year-old has hit the ground running at Manchester City following his January 2026 transfer from Bournemouth.
Semenyo has recorded impressive stats this season. According to Transferfmarkt, he has tallied 15 goals in 31 matches, 10 for the Cherries and 5 in Man City colours.
What is Semenyo's net worth?
As of 2026, the Ghana international’s estimated net worth is between £12 million and £18 million, according to TheAfriPost.
This figure combines his football salaries, bonuses, endorsements, and major transfer deals.
Semenyo’s salary has grown significantly over the past few years. While at AFC Bournemouth, he reportedly earned about £75,000 per week, equating to roughly £3.9 million per year before bonuses, making him one of the club’s higher-paid players.
According to Salary Leaks, the Ghanaian talent earns around £150,000 per week on a long-term contract at Manchester City.
That suggests his annual base salary at City might approach £7.8 million, not counting performance bonuses or commercial earnings.
This jump in pay at the Etihad Stadium is a major factor in Semenyo’s rising overall net worth, as Premier League top-flight salaries usually contribute the most to a player’s financial portfolio.
Sampene rallies behind Semenyo
Meanwhile, former Ghanaian footballer Opoku Sampene has backed Antoine Semenyo to make prudent financial decisions as the Black Stars forward continues to enjoy a sharp rise in earnings.
Reacting to Semenyo's impressive Premier League campaign, Opoku Sampene praised the forward’s progress but stressed the importance of long-term planning.
According to the ex-footballer, today’s generation of players operate in a completely different financial era compared to his playing days.
During an interview with YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, Sampene said:
“In our time, football was about passion first because the money was not that much. Today, football is a huge business. Players are earning life-changing sums, so they must invest wisely, stay disciplined, and keep improving to secure even bigger contracts.”
He added that Semenyo’s work rate and steady improvement suggest the forward has the potential to command even more lucrative deals in the coming years.
Sampene emphasised that consistent performance remains the key to sustaining high earnings in modern football. He noted that clubs now reward productivity, versatility, and professionalism with better contracts and long-term security.
“Talent will take you to the top, but consistency keeps you there. If he keeps working hard and improving every season, bigger and fatter contracts will naturally follow,'' he added.
Semenyo set for World Cup spotlight
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo is among five Black Stars players considered virtually guaranteed selections as Otto Addo shapes his Ghana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The shortlist reportedly includes several high-profile names, underlining the intense competition expected in Ghana’s selection process as the national team prepares for football’s biggest stage.
