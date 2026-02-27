Cristiano Ronaldo is expanding his business interests and does not rule out investing in or buying more football clubs beyond his recent stake in UD Almería

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Almería move is just the beginning of broader, ambitious future projects

Speculation has linked Ronaldo with a potential investment return to Manchester United amid ongoing changes involving the Glazer family and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Cristiano Ronaldo is making headlines once again - not just for his performances with Al Nassr, but for an ambitious plan to expand his footprint in international football through business and investment.

With the 2026 World Cup potentially representing his final major international challenge, the Portuguese star is simultaneously shaping a future beyond the pitch as an investor and prospective club owner.

Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes Business Expansion and Aims to Buy More Football Clubs

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo’s recent investment in UD Almería is not a one-off venture, but rather the opening move in a broader long-term strategy. Posting on X, Romano stated:

“Understanding the investment in Almeria will only be the beginning of Cristiano Ronaldo's future projects, not the only one. Cristiano is willing to invest in ambitious projects and clubs if more opportunities arise in the future.”

A legacy that fuels ambition

Ronaldo’s achievements on and off the field have enabled him to amass extraordinary wealth. International reports — including analysis from the BBC - indicate that he became the first active footballer to reach billionaire status while still playing professionally.

That financial power opens the door to a range of possibilities, including acquiring strategic stakes in European clubs, backing emerging sports ventures, implementing innovative football management models, and further expanding his global brand beyond his playing career.

A dream return to Manchester?

Although Romano did not name any specific clubs, speculation quickly followed. One focal point is Manchester United FC, where Ronaldo remains an iconic figure.

Amid ongoing fan dissatisfaction with the Glazer family and recent structural changes associated with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, talk of Ronaldo potentially returning to Old Trafford as an investor or co-owner has captured supporters’ imaginations.

A scenario in which the Portuguese superstar plays a role in the sporting and institutional rebuild of Old Trafford would represent a compelling new chapter in global football.

Beyond retirement

Approaching 40 and still performing at a high level in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo appears to be carefully planning his transition into life after football.

For him, this next phase is not solely about business - it is about cementing a lasting legacy.

