Hashim Musah and Danso Wiredu Mensah will be questioned after allegations of match fixing

Musah claimed he deliberately scored the two own goals to spoil the bet of the opponents

GFA is still encouraging the public to share any available evidence

Inter Allies FC players Hashim Musah and Danso Wiredu Mensah have been invited to appear before a committee investigating the case of betting and alleged match fixing on Friday, July 23.

Hashim Musah is the defender who scored the two own goals while Danso Wiredu Mensah was the goalkeeper at post during the match-day 34 clash with AshantiGold.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a statement published on its website said they are opening the enquiry to find out about the disruption.

“It is undertaking this investigation to establish any violations of the relevant provisions of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019, the Premier League Regulations, 2019 and the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 in reference to the Match-day 34 Ghana Premier League match between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies FC which was played on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.”

The report also stated that other players and officials involved in the match will take turns to meet with the Investigation team in the coming days.

The GFA say in order to bring credibility to the game, they are determined to get to the bottom of the allegations and have asked “members of the public, the media, players, and technical team members to share any evidence or information whatsoever connected to the match.”

