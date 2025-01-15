Akrobeto, in a video, flaunted his brand new Kantanka vehicle and lamented about Ghanaians not supporting the made-in-Ghana brand

He cited a few politicians who have bought and supported the Kantanka brand in the past, including late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

Akrobeto mentioned that Ghanaians need to come together collectively to help the brand grow, stating that patronising Ghanaian-made goods was of great importance

Ghanaian actor and comedian Akrobeto has showcased his new Kantanka vehicle in a viral video. In the video, he called on Ghanaians to support the made-in-Ghana automobile brand, stressing the need for collective efforts to help the company grow.

Akrobeto mentioned a few public figures who have supported the brand in the past, including the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, the late Sir John and former finance minister Ken Ofori Atta. He highlighted the importance of patronising Ghanaian-made products to boost the local economy.

In the video, the actor flaunted a personal Kantanka vehicle he owned. The car, which came in a beautiful blue colour, had a DV license plate indicating that it was recently acquired.

This follows recent comments by the CEO of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, addressing public criticism about the pricing of their vehicles. The CEO noted that many Ghanaians unfairly compare the cost of new Kantanka cars to used imported ones.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr stated that most critics of the prices often cannot afford cars and expect vehicles to be priced as low as GH¢2,000 or GH¢5,000. To address affordability, he disclosed that the company had designed a smaller car priced at GH¢45,000, but people still complain.

According to him, the GH¢45,000 vehicle was tailored for individuals seeking cars for ride-hailing services or taxi operations. He described the pricing as competitive for a brand-new vehicle. Akrobeto's comments for support have also been met with mixed reactions from social media users.

Akrobeto's comments on Kantanka vehicles stir debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Obaayaa Safowaa Kantinpo said:

"Patronize your country things. Asa!"

Fiifi Freeman Mensah commented:

"One day I will buy some too. it's very nice."

dexmond reacted:

"Let me tell you thing if the celebrities start buying kantaka cars people will start buying.ok if shatta wale sarkodie stonebwoy Jay bald kudus kwaku manu and etc start using people Rush to buy."

TOP_BOY

"Does this particular car has a backside ?watched most videos and can't see the rear.🤔"

Immanuel said:

"I need farm machinery from Kantanka. how can I know their price I'm not in Ghana now. who can help me?"

Ibrahim Mahama cruises in luxury car

In more automobile-related news, Ibrahim Mahama, in a video that surfaced online, drove a luxurious BMW that caught the attention of many.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian millionaire drove the expensive and robust vehicle on a dusty road.

The video mainly showed the plush interior of the vehicle.

