Kim Kardashian and kids attend Kanye West's 'Donda' album listening event

Kim Kardashian attended her ex-husband Kanye West's listening event for his highly-anticipated Donda album

The reality TV star and all their four bundles of joy were part of the large crowd that gathered at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the listening party on Thursday night

Kim and the US hip-hop mogul are no longer an item but they usually serve the world co-parenting goals

Kim Kardashian was part of her ex-hubby Kanye West's album's listening event on Thursday night, 22 July. Kim and their four children were part of the massive crowd that attended the listening session at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Even though Kim and the US rapper are no longer an item, they make sure that their kids are part of their daily lives. Family is everything for Kanye who even named the album after his mom, Donda.

The hip-hop mogul's album name, Donda, is currently trending high on Twitter as his fans from across the world discuss their favourite songs in the album.

TMZ reports that the hip-hop mogul gifted 5 000 tickets to staff and students from some Atlanta institutions to come and vibe with him.

Kanye West and Jay-Z reunite in new Donda song

In related news, YEN News reported that Kanye West and Jay-Z have finally dropped a new song together. According to reports, it looks like the two hip-hop moguls have patched up their rocky relationship.

The new song is part of Kanye's highly-anticipated album, Donda. Many people went into a frenzy when they heard Jay-Z's verse in the song.

Kanye West held a listening event for Donda at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday night, 22 July. The Dirt Off Your Shoulder hitmaker features on what seems to be the last track on the upcoming album.

According to Complex, Jay-Z even teased a possible sequel to their 2011 collaborative project, Watch the Throne. Music lovers took to Twitter to react a snippet of the song posted by tweep @davesaitama. The clip has been viewed more that 1.5 million times.

Source: Yen