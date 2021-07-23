Professor Martin Owusu Okyere is a Ghanaian playwright and director

He has trained some of Ghana's award-winning film stars, including Adjetey Anang and Clemento Suarez

The lecturer has recalled his journey to becoming one of the finest scriptwriters in Ghana

Renowned Ghanaian playwright and director, Professor Martin Owusu Okyere has trained some of Ghana's finest film stars, including Adjetey Anang, Clemento Suarez, and Dzifa Gomashie.

The acclaimed scriptwriter is a lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts at the University of Ghana and has groomed some of the finest movie stars who bring exposure to Ghana's arts and culture.

Testimonies of his works are evident in the talents he helped establish through his teaching at the university.

With a wealth of experience as a lecturer spanning over 60 years, Professor Martin Owusu Okyere has discovered and taught film stars who continue to grace the screen of Ghanaians.

Humble beginnings

Born in 1943 in Agona Kwaman near Swedru in the Central Region, he attended Mfantsipim School after passing his common entrance exams at the Methodist Middle School, Agona Kwaman, in 1956.

From Mfantsipim School, he enrolled at the Presbyterian Training College, present-day College of Education, to train as a teacher, combining his A-Level with his studies.

Martin Owusu Okyere gained admittance to pursue Drama and Theatre at the University of Ghana after he completed the training college, becoming part of the first batch of 12 students to start the programme in 1963.

After years of teaching literature full-time at Saint Augustine's College in Cape Coast, he was selected for a British Council scholarship to study his master's in Literature at Bristol University, UK.

He returned to Ghana after two years to lecture in schools at Cape Coast, said Martin Owusu Okyere.

Becoming a professor

''After three years, I got another fellowship, by God's grace again, I went to the US, Boston Massachusetts at Brandeis University and I studied for my PhD in English and American Literature,'' he told Ghanaweb.

Professor Martin Owusu Okyere earned his doctorate degree and returned to Ghana after 10 years of teaching in different universities in the United States.

He has recalled his journey to becoming one of Ghana's finest playwrights and directors.

