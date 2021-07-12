A brilliant Ghanaian writer, Waterz Yidana, has been nominated for the African Genius Awards alongside other big names on the continent

The list comprises the likes of Chinua Achebe, Dangote, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and other esteemed individuals

Yidana first became known in Ghana when he won the prestigious 40Under40 Awards in Authorship and Creative Writings in 2019

Waterz Yidana, a multiple award-winning Ghanaian writer, publisher, activist, and columnist has been nominated for the inaugural African Genius Awards among 23 other great nominees.

Also on the list are Aliko Dangote, Steve Biko, Chinua Achebe, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Thobekile Mkhize, and others who are all part of a group of 24 nominees.

According to Iol.co.za, the University of Pretoria (UP) partnered with the African Genius Awards (AGA) to honour the exceptional Africans who espouse the values needed to take Africa forward.

What sets the nominees apart is the skill to affect society positively, to achieve consistently, and have demonstrable abilities in the fields in which they work and create.

For UP, the initiative dovetails seamlessly with some of its longer-term goals and its ambition for Africa to thrive and become a knowledge economy that relies on itself for solutions to its own challenges.

Professor Tawana Kupe, the vice-chancellor of the UP, explained that South Africa and Africa urgently need good leaders in every sector, who are well-educated, well-skilled and rounded citizens with foresight and wisdom.

“Africa is rich in natural resources and has a growing and youthful population but has yet to achieve inclusive and sustainable development,” he said.

Waterz Yidana is a respected Ghanaian writer who is gradually becoming a household name owing to the masterpieces he has penned in the form of books.

He became known in Ghana when he won the prestigious 40Under40 Awards in Authorship and Creative Writings in 2019, awarded by Xodus Communications.

He was previously nominated for several awards in Ghana out of which he won some of them.

His first play "The Mango Seed" won the Efo Kodjo Mawugbe's Prize in Drama in 2019, awarded by the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW).

